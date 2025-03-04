Telangana MLC Graduates Constituency Election Vote Counting Resumes After Day 1 Progress

Karimnagar: The counting of votes for the Karimnagar-Medak-Adilabad-Nizamabad MLC Graduates constituency elections continues on the second day, Tuesday.

The election, held on February 27, saw a total of 2.50 lakh votes cast, and the counting process is progressing with the tallying of first priority votes scheduled to begin at 10 AM.

Vote Count Progress

As of the latest update, approximately 2.10 lakh votes have been counted, out of the 2.50 lakh total votes cast in the MLC election. The breakdown reveals that 1.89 lakh votes were valid, while around 21,000 votes were found to be invalid. The vote count process is expected to proceed smoothly as election officials work to finalize the results.

Election Significance

The Karimnagar-Medak-Adilabad-Nizamabad MLC Graduates constituency election has drawn significant attention, as it is crucial for the political landscape of the region. The ongoing vote count is being closely monitored by candidates, political parties, and local residents, as the final results will determine the representation in the Legislative Council.

Next Steps in the Vote Counting Process

The counting of first priority votes is set to commence at 10 AM today. Election officials are ensuring the process is transparent and accurate, with a focus on maintaining the integrity of the election results.

As the counting continues, it is expected that the final results will emerge in the coming days, with political observers keeping a close eye on the outcomes, which could impact the balance of power in the region.