Telangana: Deadline Ends for MLC Nominations, Political Campaigns Heat Up

Karimnagar: The deadline for filing nominations for the upcoming MLC (Member of Legislative Council) elections ended on Monday, marking a crucial step toward the election process in Telangana.

Surge in Nominations for Karimnagar Graduate MLC Elections

As the deadline closed, over 60 nominations had been filed for the Karimnagar Graduate MLC elections, a key region in the state. In addition to these, a total of 85 nominations were filed across the broader Karimnagar-Nizamabad-Adilabad-Medak Graduates and Teachers MLC, and the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Teachers MLC seats.

Examination of Nominations

The nominations submitted will undergo an examination on Tuesday, ensuring that they meet the eligibility criteria for candidates. After this scrutiny, the process will continue with the withdrawal period.

Important Dates in the MLC Election Calendar

The withdrawal of nominations will end on February 13, and polling for the elections is scheduled for February 27. Following the vote, the election results will be announced on March 3, with the final process concluding by March 8.

Political Figures Support Karimnagar Graduate MLC Candidate

In the wake of the nominations, prominent political figures have shown their support for various candidates. TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, along with Ministers Sridhar Babu, Ponnam Prabhakar, and others, actively participated in the nomination rally for Karimnagar Graduate MLC candidate Narender Reddy. The rally saw the participation of several district MLAs, MLCs, former ministers like Shabbir Ali and Jeevan Reddy.

The elections are expected to be a significant political event in the region, with candidates and their supporters gearing up for the upcoming vote.

