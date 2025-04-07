Telangana: Mother and 6-Year-Old Son Die of Suspected Food Poisoning

Rajanna Sircilla: In a tragic incident in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district, a woman and her 6-year-old son reportedly died due to suspected food poisoning.

The victims, identified as 35-year-old Pushpalata and her son Nihal, were residents of Rudrangi village.

Symptoms Began After Consuming Chapati

According to local police, the mother and son consumed chapatis for dinner on Friday night. Later that night, they both started experiencing severe vomiting and diarrhea. The family rushed them to a nearby private hospital for emergency care.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

As their condition worsened, doctors referred them to a hospital in Karimnagar for further treatment. Tragically, Pushpalata passed away on Sunday night during treatment. Nihal, whose health deteriorated further, was shifted to MGM Hospital in Warangal. Despite efforts to save him, he died during treatment on Monday morning.

Also Read: Telangana Teen Dies by Suicide After Family Opposes Love Affair

Investigation Underway

Authorities suspect food poisoning as the primary cause of death. Police have launched an investigation to confirm whether the chapatis were contaminated and are awaiting a medical report for official confirmation.

Community Shocked

The sudden deaths have sent shockwaves through the local community. Health officials are expected to conduct food safety checks in the area to prevent such incidents in the future.