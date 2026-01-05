Telangana Moves Supreme Court to Stop Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Link, CM Meets Senior Advocate

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has stepped up its legal battle against Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar expansion plans, moving the Supreme Court to stop what it calls unauthorised extension works on the Godavari river. The writ petition filed by Telangana is scheduled to come up for hearing on Monday.

CM Revanth Reddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy Meet Senior Advocate

In this backdrop, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy held a high-level meeting in Mumbai with senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

The Chief Minister directed the legal team to present strong and effective arguments before the apex court. Irrigation officials were also instructed to keep all technical data and documents ready to support Telangana’s case.

What Telangana Told the Supreme Court

The Telangana government has urged the Supreme Court to immediately halt expansion works linking Polavaram Project to Banakacherla or Nallamala Sagar, stating that these works are being taken up without mandatory approvals.

Key Points in Telangana’s Petition

Polavaram works must remain strictly within the originally approved scope

Any expansion or linking projects are illegal and unconstitutional

Pre-feasibility reports of Nallamala Sagar were examined without considering Telangana’s objections

Directions are sought for: Central Water Commission (CWC) Union Ministry of Jal Shakti Godavari River Management Board (GRMB)



Objection to DPR and Environmental Clearance

The petition also points out that Andhra Pradesh is preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) in violation of Central Water Commission guidelines.

Telangana has requested the court to:

Stop DPR preparation immediately

Deny environmental clearances to the expansion projects

to the expansion projects Ensure no central financial assistance is provided for these works

State Determined to Protect Water Rights

Telangana leaders reiterated that the state will not compromise on its river water rights and will pursue the matter legally until justice is ensured. The government maintains that any unilateral expansion on the Godavari could seriously impact Telangana’s water security.

The upcoming Supreme Court hearing is expected to be crucial in deciding the future course of the Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar dispute.

