Telangana Moves to Regulate Private School Fees with New Statutory Commission

Hyderabad: In a move to make education more affordable and accessible to all, the Telangana Education Commission has proposed the creation of a statutory commission that will regulate the fee structures in private unaided schools across the state.

This recommendation, which includes a draft bill, was recently submitted to the state government and aims to address concerns over high fees while maintaining quality educational standards.

A Legislative Backing for Fee Regulation

Chairman of the Telangana Education Commission, Akunuri Murali, emphasized the importance of enacting a law to support the proposed commission. Murali stated, “A law has to be enacted, or else the courts will not accept it,” highlighting the need for a legal framework to ensure the commission’s effectiveness in regulating private school fees.

The commission’s proposed body would be chaired by a High Court judge or a retired bureaucrat and include four to five members from various relevant fields, ensuring comprehensive oversight.

District-Level Panels for Effective Implementation

In a bid to ensure proper enforcement, the Education Commission has recommended the formation of district-level panels. These panels, which will be headed by district Collectors, will work in conjunction with representatives from the Education Department. Their role will be to monitor and enforce the prescribed fee norms at the local level, making the system more responsive and grounded.

Categorization of Schools and Fee Limits

To establish clear and fair regulations, the Education Commission proposed categorizing private schools based on location, infrastructure, and quality of teaching. This classification will help set an upper fee limit for each category, ensuring that fees remain affordable for parents while upholding educational standards.

Akunuri Murali further explained that the fee structure should align with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to keep the costs in check. “The fee structure should not exceed reasonable limits and should be aligned with the CPI,” Murali clarified.

Impact of the Recommendations

If implemented, the proposed reforms would significantly improve the regulation of private school fees, providing relief to parents burdened by high educational costs. The initiative aims to strike a balance between affordability and quality, addressing longstanding concerns regarding excessive fees in the private education sector.

By introducing a comprehensive regulatory framework, the Telangana Education Commission seeks to ensure that all students have access to quality education without the financial strain of inflated fees.