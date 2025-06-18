Telangana: All-Party MPs Meet on Banakacherla Project: A Unified Push for Irrigation Progress

In a significant show of political unity, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy chaired an all-party MPs meeting on the Banakacherla irrigation project at the Telangana Secretariat. The meeting was aimed at accelerating efforts for irrigation development across the state, with a focus on the long-pending Banakacherla project.

Leaders Across Party Lines Attend the Crucial Discussion

The high-level meeting saw participation from various political parties. From the Indian National Congress, senior leaders and MPs including Renuka Chowdhury, Mallu Ravi, Balaram Naik, Suresh Shetkar, Kunduru Raghveer Reddy, Chamal Kiran Kumar Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, and Raghuram Reddy were in attendance. Minister for Irrigation Uttam Kumar Reddy also took part.

Representing the BJP were MPs D K Aruna and Raghunandan Rao. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra also joined the deliberations. The meeting was also attended by senior government officials, underlining the seriousness of the project’s future.

Focus on Consensus and Speedy Execution

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of collective responsibility in pushing forward key irrigation projects that benefit Telangana farmers. He urged all parties to set aside political differences and work together for the state’s water security and agricultural growth.

A Step Toward Sustainable Irrigation Infrastructure

The Banakacherla project, vital for stabilizing irrigation in several districts, has been delayed due to various technical and administrative hurdles. The unified participation in this meeting marks a potential breakthrough in resolving these issues.

Political Unity for Farmers’ Welfare

This rare display of cross-party solidarity is being welcomed by experts and farmer associations alike. Leaders resolved to raise the issue at national forums and push for central assistance if required.

Next Steps

The meeting concluded with an agreement to form a dedicated task force and follow-up mechanism to monitor the project’s progress and address any emerging challenges swiftly.