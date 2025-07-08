Telangana: Multi-Vehicle Collision on NH-44 — Truck Crashes into Cars, Hits Biker; Over a Dozen Injured

Nizamabad: In a dramatic multi-vehicle accident on National Highway 44 near Chandrayanpalli village, more than a dozen people narrowly escaped serious injury after a truck lost control and triggered a pile-up involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday evening.

Truck Rams Into Cars; Chain Collision Follows

According to police sources, the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m., when a truck heading from Nizamabad to Hyderabad suddenly veered out of control and crashed into three cars traveling ahead. The impact caused significant damage, and one of the cars was flung into a nearby agricultural pond.

Within minutes, another truck traveling in the same direction rammed into the stationary truck, lost control, and jumped the median, colliding with a motorcyclist coming from the opposite side.

Miraculous Escape for All Involved

In a surprising turn of events, all passengers in the involved vehicles, including the motorcyclist, escaped with only minor injuries. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic but were relieved to see survivors emerging from the damaged vehicles.

Emergency response teams from the local police and ambulance services arrived promptly at the scene, transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Traffic Snarls Cleared Within an Hour

The collision caused a massive traffic jam on the busy NH-44, disrupting vehicular flow for nearly an hour. Police teams worked swiftly to remove the damaged vehicles, manage the traffic, and restore order on the highway. By 6:30 p.m., traffic resumed normal flow.

Investigation Underway

Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident, including whether mechanical failure or driver negligence played a role. CCTV footage from highway surveillance cameras is being reviewed as part of the inquiry.

Officials have urged drivers to maintain safe distances and remain alert while driving on highways, especially during peak traffic hours.