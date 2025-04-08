Telangana New Ration Card 2025: Civil Supply Officer Bushra Sultana Issues Simplified Guidelines

Hyderabad, 8th April 2025: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has released clear instructions for citizens applying for the Telangana New Ration Card 2025. Civil Supply Officer Bushra Sultana, overseeing the Mehdipatnam Circle, emphasized simplified steps to ensure a hassle-free process for families across the state.

Key Highlights of Telangana’s New Ration Card Guidelines

Online Application via Me Seva : Submit new ration card applications through Me Seva centers with a nominal fee of ₹45.

: Submit new ration card applications through Me Seva centers with a nominal fee of ₹45. No Brokers Needed : Applicants must directly submit documents at designated offices, avoiding intermediaries.

: Applicants must directly submit documents at designated offices, avoiding intermediaries. Home Verification : Department teams will visit households for verification post-application.

: Department teams will visit households for verification post-application. Deadline Flexibility: No fixed last date announced yet; applicants urged to apply promptly.

Step-by-Step Application Process

1. Document Requirements

Aadhaar Card (mandatory for all family members).

(mandatory for all family members). Identity Proof : Electricity bill, water bill, or gas connection details.

: Electricity bill, water bill, or gas connection details. Marriage Certificate (if seeking to separate a family member post-marriage).

2. Submitting Applications

Visit Me Seva Centers to fill and submit forms.

to fill and submit forms. Avoid third-party agents; submit applications directly to the Civil Supplies office.

To remove a member (e.g., after marriage), submit a handwritten request with supporting documents like a marriage certificate.

(e.g., after marriage), submit a handwritten request with supporting documents like a marriage certificate. For name additions/corrections, use the Me Seva portal.

Verification Process Simplified

Officer Sultana clarified that applicants need not visit offices repeatedly. After submission:

Department teams will contact applicants to schedule home visits.

to schedule home visits. Physical verification ensures eligibility before ration cards are issued.

Bushra Sultana stated: “Our teams are working round-the-clock to process applications. Citizens need not panic—submit documents correctly, and we will handle the rest.”

Critical Changes in 2025 Guidelines

No Manual Applications : All updates (deletions, corrections) must route through Me Seva.

: All updates (deletions, corrections) must route through Me Seva. Transparent Process : No hidden fees or broker involvement.

: No hidden fees or broker involvement. Office Timings: Applications accepted daily from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM at Mehdipatnam office (near Gandhi Bhavan).

Why These Changes Matter

Earlier delays due to manual processes and technical glitches have been addressed. The shift to online-first applications aims to:

Reduce overcrowding at offices.

Speed up verification.

Minimize errors in data entry.

What Applicants Should Avoid

Last-Minute Rush : While no deadline is set, delays could occur due to high demand.

: While no deadline is set, delays could occur due to high demand. Incomplete Documents: Double-check Aadhaar details and proofs before submission.

Final Checklist for Applicants

✅ Gather Aadhaar, utility bills, and marriage certificates (if applicable).

✅ Visit Me Seva, pay ₹45, and submit forms.

✅ Awire home verification call from the department.

Officer Sultana reassured citizens: “Technical issues are being resolved. Focus on submitting accurate details—we are here to assist.”

For updates, visit the Telangana Civil Supplies Department office in Mehdipatnam or check the official Me Seva portal.