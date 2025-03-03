Telangana New Ration Card Distribution From 1st March Faces Delays in Hyderabad and Eight Other Districts

The Telangana government’s plan to issue new ration cards starting March 1, 2025, has been delayed due to prolonged application scrutiny in Hyderabad, officials confirmed on Monday. Lakhs of eligible families across nine districts, including Hyderabad, now face uncertainty in accessing critical welfare benefits.

Affected Districts

The delay impacts applicants in:

Hyderabad

Rangareddy

Vikarabad

Mahabubnagar

Nagarkurnool

Gadwal

Wanaparthy

Narayanpet

Medchal

While scrutiny for over 5.12 lakh eligible families (out of 6.68 lakh applicants) was completed in eight districts 10 days ago, Hyderabad’s verification process remains incomplete.

Why the Delay Matters

Ration cards are mandatory for accessing key schemes like:

Health benefits under Aarogyasri.

under Aarogyasri. Free electricity (up to 200 units).

(up to 200 units). Subsidized gas cylinders at ₹500.

at ₹500. Food security through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Over 18 lakh applications were submitted via platforms like Praja Palana and Mee Seva, but only 16,900 cards were issued since January 2025. Delays have left families—especially newlyweds and separated members—struggling to claim benefits.

Officials’ Response

Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari directed officials to prioritize card issuance in non-election code districts, but progress remains stalled. A senior official stated, “Hyderabad’s scrutiny is taking longer due to higher application volumes. We aim to resolve this soon.”

Officials Cite Scrutiny Backlog

Hyderabad’s applications are still under review due to staffing shortages.

are still under review due to staffing shortages. Eight other districts completed scrutiny 10 days ahead of schedule but await final approvals.

completed scrutiny 10 days ahead of schedule but await final approvals. No clarity on when cards will be issued.

Public Frustration Grows

Applicants highlight systemic gaps:

Married children in joint families are excluded from benefits.

Over 18 lakh applications via Praja Palana (citizen governance program) remain pending for a year.

Failed Tech Upgrade Adds to Woes

The government initially planned to issue chip-enabled ration cards (similar to ATM cards) but shelved the idea after feasibility studies. Current delays involve standard cards, worsening public trust.

Authorities urge applicants to monitor updates via:

Local ration offices.

Praja Palana portals.

portals. Mee Seva centers.

With no revised deadline announced, affected families await clarity. The delay highlights systemic challenges in Telangana’s welfare delivery, leaving lakhs in limbo for essentials.

Stay updated with Munsif for further developments.