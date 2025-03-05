Telangana To Distribute QR-Enabled New Ration Cards from Ugadi 2025: Here’s Who Benefits

Hyderabad, March 5, 2025 — The Telangana government has announced that distribution of new ration cards will commence from March 30, 2025, coinciding with the Telugu New Year Ugadi. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy finalized the card design and confirmed the rollout to streamline transparency in the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Key Benefits of the New Ration Cards

The revamped ration cards will be ATM-sized, featuring a light-blue hue and a QR code for instant verification. One side displays CM Revanth Reddy’s image, while the reverse includes Civil Supplies Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. The embedded QR code will store beneficiary details, reducing fraud and ensuring efficient tracking of subsidized goods like rice, wheat, and LPG.

Phased Distribution Plan

The government will prioritize 13 lakh new applicants in the first phase, followed by 24 lakh pending requests for updates to family details or addresses. Initially, cards will be issued in districts like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Mahabubnagar, with statewide coverage expected by mid-April.

How to Apply for the New Ration Card

Eligible residents (permanent Telangana citizens from economically weaker sections) can apply:

Online : Via the Mee Seva portal (https://meeseva.telangana.gov.in) with a ₹50 fee.

: Via the (https://meeseva.telangana.gov.in) with a ₹50 fee. Offline: At designated Mee Seva centers or ration shops.

Required documents include Aadhaar cards, proof of residence, and bank account details. Applications remain open indefinitely, but officials urge avoiding last-minute rushes.

Delay and Technical Upgrades

Originally slated for March 1, the rollout was postponed due to technical upgrades and the Model Code of Conduct during MLC elections in districts like Nalgonda and Warangal. Post-election processes delayed initial distribution, but the revamped system now ensures seamless issuance from Ugadi.

Tracking Your Application

Applicants can check their status:

Visit the Telangana Civil Supplies Portal. Enter their application ID, Meeseva number, or Aadhaar details. Review real-time updates.

Quote from CM Revanth Reddy

“This initiative balances electoral compliance and urgent food security needs. Our QR-enabled cards will revolutionize PDS transparency and accessibility.”

Residents in excluded districts (e.g., Khammam, Karimnagar) can expect updates post-March 8. The government advises verifying eligibility online and monitoring official portals for announcements.

For real-time updates, visit the Telangana Civil Supplies Portal or contact [email protected].