Telangana News | ACB nabs Gram Panchayat Assistant for accepting Rs 6,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Monday caught a Gram Panchayat Assistant red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.

The accused, Guguloth Gopal, who serves as the Special Officer of Gudikunta Thanda Gram Panchayat and Assistant Engineer of the Palakurthy Section, Irrigation Sub-Division in Jangaon district, was apprehended near the SBI Nakkalagutta branch.

He was caught accepting the bribe from Banoth Yakub, the complainant, for an official favour. Gopal had demanded the bribe to append his counter-signatures as the Special Officer on behalf of Gudikunta Thanda Gram Panchayat and to forward fuel and other bills to the Sub-Treasury Office (STO) in Kodakandla, according to an ACB statement.

The bribe amount was recovered from the dashboard of Gopal’s car. Consequently, Guguloth Gopal was arrested and produced before the III Additional Sessions Judge for SPE & ACB Cases in Warangal.