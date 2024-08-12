Telangana News | Agri sector has taken hit under Cong rule, says BRS

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has voiced concern over the agriculture sector taking a severe hit in Telangana under the Congress government.

BRS Working President, KT Rama Rao claimed that after the record-breaking performance under his party’s rule, it is concerning to note that the farming sector has taken a severe hit after the Congress government took over.

He alleged that uncertainty over irrigation water, non-availability of critical inputs like seeds and fertilisers, and the absence of Rythu Bharosa investment support under the new regime have severely impacted Telangana farmers.

As of August 10, sowing operations have been conducted on only 84.6 lakh acres, just 65.4 per cent of the normal cultivation area of 1.29 crore acres for the current Kharif season, the BRS leader said in a statement.

KT Rama Rao, said agricultural scientists fear that this could be Telangana’s lowest crop-sown area for the Kharif season in the last five years, resulting in a significant drop in overall crop production.

“This clearly proves that the inept Congress leadership is unable even to maintain the steady growth Telangana had achieved under the BRS Government,” he said.

Meanwhile, the BRS leader has also slammed the state government over the delay in taking action over the collapse of the retaining wall at the Sunkishala project at Nagarjuna Sagar.

KT Rama Rao posted on X that more than 10 days have passed since the Sunkishala mishap.

“Why is there no action initiated on the agency Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited,” he asked.

The former minister asked Congress MP Rahul Gandhi if he had any answers to why his government is hushing up and going soft on the agency.

KT Rama Rao has already demanded a judicial probe into the collapse of the retaining wall of the under-construction intake well and pump house complex at the Sunkishala project.

The project is being built to supply drinking water to Greater Hyderabad from the dead storage of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir across the Krishna River.

The retaining wall collapsed on August 2 but the incident came to light a week later.

The BRS has demanded that Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited (MEIL), the agency awarded the construction work, be blacklisted until the completion of the judicial enquiry.