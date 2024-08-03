Telangana News | Boy killed in road accident

Hyderabad: A boy was killed, and his father suffered injuries when the two-wheeler they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a car, police said on Saturday.

The car driver was allegedly found to be in an inebriated state. The car and the two-wheeler, travelling in opposite directions, collided, police said.

The boy (7) was declared brought dead at a hospital and his father’s condition was stated to be serious, they said. The car driver, a 22-year-old college student, was taken into custody, they added.