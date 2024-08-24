Telangana News | BRS challenges Telangana govt to cancel ORR lease

Hyderabad: Finding fault with the repeated statements of Congress leaders over the Outer Ring Road (ORR) lease, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday demanded the state government cancel the Toll, Operate, Transfer (TOT) lease and call for fresh bids immediately.

“We (previous BRS govt) had followed the NHAI norms for TOT model and followed a transparent process for price discovery,” KTR said.

Taking to micro-blogging platform ‘X’, KTR said “The Congress ministers in Telangana are still in opposition mode making random statements even after 9 months of being in office”.

“Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy says ORR was leased at a throwaway price by the BRS Government. If this is what they believe in, I demand the Government cancel the TOT lease and call for fresh bids immediately”, he said.

If Congress fails to do that and continues to make frivolous claims, people will understand their hollow rhetoric, KTR added.