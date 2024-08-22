Telangana News | BRS MLC K Kavitha Hospitalized Again, Undergoes Medical Tests at AIIMS Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha has been taken to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for medical tests after experiencing health issues once again.

Kavitha, who has been suffering from gynaecological problems and viral fever, was brought to the hospital based on the recommendation of doctors at Tihar Jail, where she is currently held in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The medical examination was conducted to evaluate her condition and administer the necessary treatment.

This isn’t the first time Kavitha has encountered health issues; she underwent similar tests a few weeks ago after experiencing viral fever and fluctuating blood sugar levels. Her condition is currently being closely monitored by medical professionals.

Kavitha has been in judicial custody for nearly 160 days. The Delhi Rouse Avenue court recently extended her custody until September 2, while her bail plea in the Supreme Court is scheduled for a hearing on August 27.