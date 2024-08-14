Telangana News | BRS urges Congress govt to fill vacancies in Gurukuls

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday urged the state government to fill the vacant posts in Gurukuls.

Assuring all support to the Gurukul job aspirants who met him at his Nandinagar residence here, KTR, also the former Minister, called the Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, requesting her to explore all possible solutions and address the issue.

The candidates explained that the Gurukul Board’s failure to follow the descending order of merit in filling 9,024 posts had resulted in many top candidates securing multiple jobs, leaving those in the second merit list without opportunities.

Urging the BRS to pressurise the government in this regard, they also requested that the government take immediate steps to fill these vacancies with candidates from the next merit list.