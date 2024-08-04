Telangana News | CM begins US visit to attract investment

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy began his official visit to the US to attract new investments to the state.

Accompanied by Minister for Industry and Information Technology D. Sridhar Babu and some senior officials, he landed in New York.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the visit is aimed at bringing investments and making strategic partnerships that will contribute to economic development and employment generation in Telangana.

The Chief Minister’s team received a warm welcome at New York Airport from many NRIs from Telangana.

“Starting our journey in the Big Apple feels only fitting. The warmth and love from our Telugu brothers and sisters here, many of whom came to greet and welcome the Chief Minister was truly touching. Here’s to one dream that unites us all: the continued development and greater growth of Telangana and Hyderabad,” reads a post from Telangana CMO on ‘X’

During the 10-day visit to the United States and South Korea, the delegation led by the Chief Minister will hold meetings and discussions with government officials and business leaders including CEOs of various companies

After New York, the team is expected to visit New Jersey. Washington DC and San Francisco. The team is likely to meet top executives from Apple, Google, Amazon, PepsiCo, World Bank and others.

Before the Chief Minister departed for the US, the US Consul General in Hyderabad Jennifer Larson had called on him. She wrote on X after the meeting that she had an excellent meeting with the Chief Minister on the eve of his departure to the US to mobilise new investments.

“Hyderabad hosts close to 200 US companies and continues to absorb more and more in several high-end tech sectors such as Al, contributing to the success story of US – India trade buoyancy. I wished CM Reddy much success in his efforts and promised to extend our cooperation,” she said.

After a week-long visit to the US, the team will arrive in Seoul. It is likely to meet representatives of LG, Samsung and other companies on August 12 and 13.

Agreements to attract an investment of more than Rs 16,000 crore are likely to be signed during the 10-day tour, the second foreign tour by Revanth Reddy after assuming office in December last year.

He visited Davos in January to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. The state delegation had signed investment deals worth Rs 40,232 crores on the sidelines of the event.