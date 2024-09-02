Telangana News | CM Revanth proposes establishment of TGRDF to tackle future emergencies

Hyderabad: In a significant move to better handle future disasters, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has decided to establish the Telangana Disaster Response Force (TGDRF) in the State.

The main objective of this initiative is to strengthen the State’s ability to respond effectively to emergencies.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on the flood situation and relief operations at the Command Control Center here on Monday.

On the occasion, he gave specific instructions to the authorities on heavy rains and relief operations, asking them to remain vigilant in the areas where heavy rains are predicted.

The Chief Minister asked the collectors to set up a call centre in their respective districts and also to constitute a system at Command Control Center to deal with the emergency situation

Stating that the training should be provided to 8 police Battalions on par with NDRF for emergency services during heavy rains, Revanth Reddy announced Rs 5 lakh ex- gratia to the kin of people who died in the floods.

The officials have been instructed to respond quickly to the damage caused to the public and the compensation should be increased for the loss of cattle, goats and sheeps.

“The State government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre, seeking the immediate assistance. At the same time, the Centre should declare the floods in Telangana as the national calamity,” Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister further stated that he will write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting to visit the flood affected areas in Telangana.

The Police Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad have been asked to address traffic problems, if any, during heavy rains.

Revanth Reddy also instructed officials to take up the repairs of the damaged roads due to heavy rains and resolve power cut problems on a priority basis.