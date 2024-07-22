Telangana News | CM reviews Medigadda barrage issues in Delhi

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy reviewed issues related to Medigadda barrage repairs, inspections and commission of inquiry, an official statement said on Monday.

The review meeting was held on Sunday at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Delhi, with the state’s Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, State Irrigation Department Secretary Rahul Bojja, and State Irrigation Department Advisor Adityanath Das in attendance.

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and officials brought to the Chief Minister’s attention the matters discussed during the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) meeting held on Saturday in Delhi.

The Chief Minister shared his opinions on these issues and provided several suggestions for the NDSA meeting scheduled to be held in Delhi on Monday, where officials and engineers are set to participate, according to an official statement.