Telangana News | CM seeks opportunities for hosting major sports events

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy urged Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to recognise that Telangana has all the necessary infrastructure for hosting national and international sports events.

He requested that Telangana be allowed to conduct these events in the future.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and State Tourism and Excise Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, met with Union Minister Mandaviya on Friday evening in New Delhi.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister shared his vision and aspirations for the Sports Department in Telangana, emphasizing the state’s pride in its sporting achievements.

He reminded the Union Minister that athletes from Telangana have won medals in various international competitions, including the Olympics. The Chief Minister also highlighted his government’s commitment to developing world-class facilities to support athletes in achieving success on international platforms.

Chief Minister Reddy provided details of the existing sports infrastructure in Telangana, including the Gachibowli Sports Complex, Saroor Nagar Stadium, LB Stadium, OU Campus, Gymkhana Ground, Hussain Sagar, as well as international standard swimming pools, multipurpose indoor stadiums, synthetic athletic tracks, shooting ranges, football grounds, skating tracks, and facilities for water sports such as rowing, kayaking, and canoeing.

He noted that Hyderabad, the state capital, is well-equipped with five-star hotels and has excellent air and rail connectivity. The Chief Minister reminded the Union Minister that Hyderabad has successfully hosted major events such as the National Games in 2002, the Afro-Asian Games in 2003, and the World Military Games in 2007.

In light of these capabilities, Chief Minister Reddy appealed to Union Minister Mandaviya to consider Telangana as a host for future editions of the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games, as well as the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games in January 2025.

The Chief Minister also informed the Union Minister of the state’s decision to establish a sports university to nurture the sporting talent of Telangana’s youth. The university will prioritize training and research across various sports disciplines. He requested financial support from the Union government for this initiative.

Additionally, Chief Minister Reddy urged Union Minister Mandaviya to increase the release of funds under the Khelo India scheme to further develop sports infrastructure in the state.

He requested approval for the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) already submitted for infrastructure development at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, the Central University (UoH) Shooting Range, LB Stadium, the Sports School in Hakimpet, and the SaroorNagar Indoor Stadium, an official statement said.