Telangana News | CM Takes Strong Stand on Water Body Encroachments

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the state government will demolish structures built illegally by occupying lakes in Hyderabad even if there are some big people involved.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the newly recruited sub-inspectors of police (SI) here, he said the government has set up the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) to free lakes from those who have illegally occupied them.

“Even if there are some big people among the encroachers, they have to leave the lakes. That’s why I am appealing to such big people to leave the lakes that you have occupied. Move out in a dignified manner.

“Hand them over to the irrigation department. You construct at some other place. Otherwise, they will be razed suddenly. I will take the responsibility for demolishing such structures,” he said.

hesitation, the government would remove illegal structures in the Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of water bodies or on drains, he said.

The government would fight a legal battle to remove the encroachments even if the encroachers obtain a stay from the courts, he said.

The encroachments on water bodies and drains are leading to flooding of residential localities after heavy rains, he said.

There is a regularisation scheme for those who have built structures illegally either on government or private lands, but there is no such scheme for structures built in FTL or buffer zones of water bodies. Such structures would be demolished sooner or later, he said.

The chief minister said the government would take up the Musi riverfront development project in the state capital with the Centre’s help after removing encroachments along the river.

The government would rehabilitate about 12,000 poor people who are living in huts along the river by providing double bedroom houses for them, he said.

He also said the government would allot 50 acres each in Hyderabad and Warangal to build residential police schools to provide quality education.

The concept of ‘friendly policing’ should apply to the victims and those who are looking for help from police and not to criminals, the CM told the policemen on the occasion.