Telangana News | Congress, CM, Ministers hold protest demanding JPC probe into Adani issue: Video

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, his ministerial colleagues and party legislators on Thursday took part in a dharna here demanding SEBI chief Madhabi Buch’s resignation and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue.

Senior Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid was among the party leaders, who also took part in the protest.

Holding placards “The Truth Will Prevail” and raising slogans, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leaders and workers, as part of a nationwide agitation, took out a rally from Gun Park to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office and later participated in the dharna in front of the ED office premises.

“We demand the resignation of the SEBI chairperson and constitution of the JPC to investigate Adani Megascam,” they said.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on the NDA government after Hindenburg Research launched a fresh broadside against market regulator SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch, claiming she and her husband had stakes in obscure offshore funds used in the alleged Adani money siphoning scandal.

SEBI Chairman Buch and her husband have denied the allegations levelled against them as baseless and asserted that their finances are an open book.

The Adani Group has also termed Hindenburg Research’s latest allegations as malicious and manipulative of select public information, saying it has no commercial relationship with the SEBI chairperson or her husband.