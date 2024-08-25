Telangana News | Congress leaders have links with Karnataka Valmiki scam: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS party working president and former minister KT Rama Rao today alleged that Telangana Congress leaders have links with the massive Valmiki scam of Karnataka State.

Taking to his twitter handle, he questioned as to why the Valmiki Corporation had transferred Rs 45 crore to the bank accounts of nine people in Hyderabad besides wondering, who the account holders were? He criticized that if the wire was pulled from the scam, the entire Telangana Congress would be shaken.

KTR suspected that the Telangana Congress seemed to have spent that money in the recent parliamentary elections. “Who is the owner of V6 business and why did ₹ 4.5 crore was transferred to that account? Who owns the bars and gold shops that withdrew cash in Hyderabad during the Lok Sabha elections? What do they have to do with the Congress party? Even though Hyderabad has so many links with the scam, who is protecting the Telangana Congress leaders?” he asked.

Referring to the statement of Karnataka minister Satish Jarkiholi, KTR said the minister was saying that if Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah was removed, the adjacent Telangana Congress government would collapse. KTR demanded that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi should open his mouth on the scam.