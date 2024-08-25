Telangana News | Government working to root out drug menace: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said that his government is working towards rooting out the menace of drugs.

Asserting that his government is following in the footsteps of Brahmakumaris, he said all steps were being taken to make Telangana a drug-free state.

He participated in 20-year celebrations of Brahma Kumaris at Shanti Sarovar and launched community service projects.

Revanth Reddy said the state government has constituted the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to eradicate the drug menace. He voiced concern that youth are destroying their lives by becoming drug addicts.

He claimed that the government was making efforts to provide jobs to youth who free themselves from drug addiction.

The Chief Minister noted that Gachibowli itself has developed as a big city in just 20 years and he is delighted that Shanti Sarovar is also located in the same area.

He claimed that there is a people’s governance and farmer-friendly government in the state. By implementing the farm loan waiver scheme, the government has proved that it is farmer-friendly.

Telangana is the only state in the country which waived off Rs 31,000 crore of farmers’ loans in just eight months, he said.

The Chief Minister said his government also established Skill University to provide skills to the youth so that they get jobs in various sectors. He also mentioned that Future City is being developed in Mucherla and Skill University has also come up in the same area.

Revanth Reddy also claimed that people have been regularly observing his actions on various fronts.

Stating that Brahmakumaris are the mentors to Telangana government, he assured full support of Shanti Sarovar including renewing its lease.

“We are very proud to have Shanti Sarovar in Telangana which is very important for Brahmakumaris after Mount Abu in Rajasthan,” he said.

The Chief Minister remarked that Brahamakumaris in Hyderabad are like Charminar, Golconda and Shamshabad Airport.