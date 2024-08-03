Telangana News | Govt announces job calendar for recruitment in government departments

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Friday released the job calendar, giving details of the conduct of recruitment exams and the vacancies to be filled in the government departments.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the job calendar in the Assembly, meeting a key demand of the unemployed youth and job aspirants.

The calendar contains details like the months when the job notification will be issued, the qualifications required for vacancies to be filled, the exam schedule, and the recruiting agency.

As per the job calendar, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGSPSC) will conduct the Group 1 exams in October, Group 2 in December, and Group 3 in November this year.

Group I Mains will be conducted from October 21 to October 27. The notification was already issued in February. Exams for Group III Services will be held from November 17 to November 18. The notification for the exam was issued in December 2022 but the exams were postponed multiple times due to various reasons.

The Health Department will recruit lab technicians/nurses/pharmacists and the notification will be issued in September while the exam will be held in November.

The exams for Group II Services will be held in December. The notification was issued in December 2022.

For the recruitment of engineers in the Telangana Transmission Corporation (TGTRANSCO), notification will be issued in October while exams will be conducted in January 2025.

For Gazetted Engineering Services, the notification will also be issued in October while exams will be conducted in January 2025. The Teacher Eligibility Test will be held in January 2025, and the notification will be issued in November.

Group I-Prelims will be held in February 2025 and the notification will be issued in October. For gazetted and other services, exams will be held in April 2025 and notification will be issued in January 2025. DSC for recruitment of teachers will be held in April 2025 and the notification for the same will be issued in February 2025.

Recruitment of Forest Beat Officers will be conducted in May 2025. Another Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted in June 2025.

Another Group I-Mains will be held in October 2025 and the notification will be issued in July 2025.

For Sub-Inspector Civil posts, exams will be conducted in August 2025. For Police Constable Civil posts, recruitment will be held in August 2025. Academic posts in degree colleges will be filled in September 2025. Degree lecturers in residential colleges will also be recruited in September 2025. Another Group II exam will be conducted in October 2025 and Group III along with Group IV will be conducted in November 2025. Recruitment for executive cadre posts will be conducted in November 2025.

The Congress, in its election manifesto, had promised to fill 2 lakh vacancies in government departments in the first year. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said last week that the state government will recruit 30,000 employees in the next three months. He claimed that since coming to power in December last year, the Congress government has so far recruited 30,000 employees.

The Chief Minister had said by providing 60,000 jobs even before completing one year, his government was demonstrating its sincerity and creating confidence among the unemployed.