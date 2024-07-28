Telangana News | govt schoolteacher suspended for cutting students’ hair

Hyderabad: A government schoolteacher in Telangana’s Khammam district chopped off the hair of 15 male students as she felt it was long, following which the woman was suspended.

The incident occurred in Kalluru mandal of the district on Saturday and the English teacher has been placed under suspension pending enquiry, education department officials said on Sunday.

The teacher trimmed the hair of nearly 15 students of class 8,9 and 10 in the school premises using scissors, they said.

The students who were upset over the haircut, complained to their parents who in turn staged a protest in front of the school against the teacher’s act.

“It (resorting to hair cut) is not the job of teachers. If they (the students) are irregular and if they were indisciplined, she could have informed their parents and should not have acted like that (cutting hair of students),” the official said.

The woman teacher on her part said the students were advised several times to get a haircut as they were found attending the classes with long hair.

“As the students failed to do so she had to cut their hair”, the teacher told the media adding that she didn’t feel that it was wrong to do so. Though she said some students had “objected” to cutting their hair.