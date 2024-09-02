Telangana News | govt urges centre to declare floods as National calamity

Hyderabad: Appealing centre to declare the floods in the state as a national calamity, Telangana government on Monday announced Rs 5 Lakh ex-gratia to the kin of people who died in the floods in the state.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who reviewed the flood situation and relief operations in the rain-affected areas in the state here, declared Rs 5 crore immediate assistance to the flood-hit districts of Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahbubabad and Suryapet in the state.

He said the state Government will submit a comprehensive report on flood damages to the Centre.

The Chief Minister said he would write a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to visit the flood-affected areas in the state.

He said the state government would also write a letter to the union government seeking immediate assistance and flood relief.

The CM instructed the authorities to respond quickly to the damage caused to the public.

Compensation will be increased for the loss of Cattle, Goats and Sheep, said Reddy

He asked the officials to set up a system at the Command Control Center to deal with the emergency, he said that the government would provide training to 8 Police Battalions on par with NDRF for emergency services during heavy rains.

Officials have been asked to remain vigilant in the areas where heavy rains are predicted, he said and ordered Collectors to set up a Call Centre in their respective districts.

The Police Commissioners of Greater Hyderabad have been asked to address traffic problems, if any, during rains, he said.

Take up repairs of the damaged roads due to heavy rains and resolve power cut problems on a priority, the Chief Minister directed the officials.