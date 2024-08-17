Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state during the next 24 hours and at isolated places from August 18 to 21.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places over Telangana during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Karimnagar and Medak, and heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Jagtial and at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, and Rangareddy districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at many places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.