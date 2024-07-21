Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at Isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur tat isolated places in all the districts of the state during the same period.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Jagtial, Nizamabad, Nirmal and Heavy rain occurred at many places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Nizamabad, Mulugu at few places in Hanumakonda, Karimnagar, Kumaram Bheem and at isolated places in Adilabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Mancherial and Nirmal districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at most places over Telangana during the same period, the report added.