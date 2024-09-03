Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in Next 48 hours in These Areas: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Komaram, Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Tuesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts of the state on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places in the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Heavy rain occurred at a few places in Medak and at isolated places in Kamareddy district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at most places over Telangana during the same period, the report added.