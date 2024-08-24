Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in next 48 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, and Mahabubnagar districts of the state on Sunday.

A thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana during the next four days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places, a few places, or isolated places over the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Nirmal, Kumaram Bheem, Nizamabad, and Jagtial districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at a few places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.