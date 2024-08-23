Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in next 48 hrs: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet districts of the state on Saturday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in most of the districts of Telangana during the next 48 hours.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts of the state on August 25.

The same situation is likely to prevail in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda districts of Telangana on August 26.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places in the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Mahabubnagar district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at a few places over Telangana during the same period, the report added.