Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in the state on July 7 & 8

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy districts of Telangana on July 7, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Mancherial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon districts of the state on July 8.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana on July 7 and in several districts of the state on July 8.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places over Telangana during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been Normal over the state.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Khammam District of Telangana during the last 24 hours. Rain occurred at few places over the state during the same period, the report added.