Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in these 15 districts in next 24 hours: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Adilabad, KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli and Kamareddy districts of the state on August 24.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places in the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been normal in the state.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Hyderabad, Medak, Rangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at a few places in the state during the same period, the report added.