Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in These Areas on Aug 1: Met

UNI VV ARN Heavy rain likely in Telangana on Aug 1: Met

Hyderabad, July 31 (UNI) Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Medak, Kamareddy districts of Telangana on Thursday, the Meteorological Centre said on Wednesday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in the state on August 1, 3, and 5.

Sustainable surface winds with speeds ranging from 30 to 40 kmph are likely to prevail at a few places in Telangana during the next 3 days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places over the state during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in the Kamareddy, Kumaram Bheem, and Mulugu districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at many places in Telangana during the same period, the report added.