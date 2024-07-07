Telangana News | Heavy rain likely in these areas on July 8-9: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool districts of Telangana on Monday, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy districts of the state on Tuesday.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at one or two places over the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Adilabad, Peddapalli, Kumaran Bheem , Warangal and Vikarabad Districts of the state during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at many places over Telangana during the same period.