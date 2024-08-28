Telangana News | Heavy to very heavy rain likely from this date

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from August 30 to September 1, Meteorological Centre said.

In a daily weather report here, it said that thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next six days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places or at isolated places in Telangana during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been weak in the state.

Rain occurred at a few places in Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.