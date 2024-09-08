Telangana News | Heavy to Very Heavy Rain Likely in the Next 24 Hours in These Areas

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at Isolated places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in KomaramBheem Asifabad and Mancherial districts of the state on September 9.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of Telangana during the next four days.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places in Telangana during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been active over Telangana.

Very heavy rainfall occurred at a few places in Mahabubabad and at isolated places in the Khammam district of the state during the last 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Vikarabad districts of Telangana during the same period.

Rain occurred at most places in the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.