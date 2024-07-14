Telangana News | Heavy to very heavy rain likely in these areas in next 24 hrs: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana during the next 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Sunday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that the same situation is likely to prevail in Nizamabad, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts of the state on Monday.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next five days.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed ranging from 30-40 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of the state during the same period.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at many places or at a few places over Telangana during the next seven days.

The Southwest monsoon has been normal over Telangana.

Rain occurred at many places over the state during the last 24 hours, the report added.