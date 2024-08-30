Telangana News | Heavy to very heavy rain likely next 3 days: Met

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next three days, Meteorological Centre said on Friday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in the state during the next five days.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds ranging from 40-50 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in many districts of Telangana during the same period.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at most places or many places or at a few places in the state during the next seven days.

Southwest monsoon has been active in Telangana.

Heavy rain occurred at a few places in Jagtial and isolated places in Karimnagar, Khammam, Mancherial and Nalgonda districts in the state during the last 24 hours.

The report added that rain occurred at most places in Telangana during the same period.