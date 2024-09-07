Telangana News | Heavy to very heavy rain likely on Sep 8 and 9 in these Areas

Hyderabad: Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in KomaramBheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem districts of Telangana on September 8, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

A daily weather report of the Meteorological Centre said the same situation is likely to prevail also on September 9 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts of the state.

Heavy Rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next four days.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state during the next five days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places or many places or a few places in Telangana during the next seven days.

The southwest monsoon has been active in the state.

Heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in Sangareddy and Heavy Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Suryapet Districts of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rain occurred at most places in the state during the same period, the report added.