Telangana News | KCR Vows BRS Will Regain Power in 2028 and Rule for 15 Years

Hyderabad: Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao today exuded confidence that the BRS party would come back to power in the state in 2028 and rule for another 15 years.

“The Congress party has a characteristic and once it comes to power, they will do all the crazy things and behave in such a way that the people feel cheated,” he alleged. He recalled that the same thing had happened again after NTR’s rule in the past.

He held an intimate meeting with the BRS party ZP chairpersons of Telangana State at an agricultural field in Erravelli on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, KCR said all ZP chairpersons in the BRS government had played a key role in the development of the State and congratulated everyone on the successful completion of their tenure. He wished them to scale greater heights in the future. “Real politicians are those who work for the people, whether they are in power or not, once they stand in public life,” he said.

తెలంగాణలో బీఆర్ఎస్ పార్టీ ఈ సారి మళ్ళీ అధికారంలోకి వచ్చి మరో 15 ఏళ్ళు అధికారంలో ఉంటుందని బీఆర్ఎస్ అధినేత, తెలంగాణ మాజీ ముఖ్యమంత్రి కేసీఆర్ ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు.



Stating that everything went well during the 10-year-old BRS party’s rule, he said it was sad that after the Congress government came to power, drinking water issues, the law-and-order problem had arisen, and communal riots had also broken out. The officers who were there then should think about why the law-and-order problem is coming up when they are now there, he said. He also said the BRS government had done in 10 years the development that no previous government had done.

“The party will create leaders, but the leaders will not create the party. We will make a good young leadership. Can’t those who have enjoyed the highest positions and are leaving the party stay without posts for four days,” he asked. He said the people themselves were disgusted and added that those who are in politics should have courtesy and seriousness.” Instead, some people are saying that they will spoil KCR’s symbols and if KCR has brought Telangana, will they spoil it,” he asked.

He also said the Rythu Bandhu scheme was wonderfully distributed to all the farmers to stabilize agriculture. He alleged that the present government was trying to sabotage the Rythu Bandhu scheme for various reasons. He said the farmers would continue to cultivate crops throughout the year and added that if Rythu Bandhu was implemented citing cultivation figures and other reasons, corruption would start. He said the BRS party would come to power again and added that there should be some coordination and patience.

He also said the reorganisation of assembly constituencies was likely to take place in the next two years and added that the number of constituencies in Telangana might go up to 160. He said the rebuilding of Telangana was yet to take place and added that whoever gets the B-form on behalf of the BRS would win.

“Whenever local body elections come, if you work a little harder, you will get good results. The process of forming committees at all levels of the party will be completed soon. Social media will also be strengthened. Hashmi, a professor in Bangladesh, talks about how he set up 71,000 savings societies for poor women and helped them,” he said.

BRS chief felicitated ZP chairpersons of Telangana State with a shawl at his residence in Erravelli. The ZP chairpersons and their family members took pictures with KCR as they were invited to the meeting along with their family members.

On the occasion, KCR greeted the ZP chairpersons by name. He congratulated them for sharing in the development of their respective districts and doing a good job.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao spent a lot of time discussing their well-being with the family members of the ZP chairmen. Everyone was greeted by name by him. He was seen interacting warmly with everyone during lunch. After the meeting, KTR handed over Yadadri prasadam and mementoes to all the ZP chairpersons. The ZP chairpersons and their family members expressed happiness that they were happy to meet the party chief KCR along with their family members.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, former minister and MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy, former minister and MLA G Jagadeesh Reddy, former MLAs Asannagari Jeevan Reddy, Balka Suman, Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy, Pylla Sekhar Reddy, Chirumarti Lingaiah, BRS State leaders Gyadari Balamallu, Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Vanteru Pratap Reddy and others participated in the meeting.

ZP Chairpersons, who attended the meeting were: Janardhan Rathod (Adilabad), Koripelli Vijaya Lakshmi (Nirmal), Dadannagari Vithal Rao (Nizamabad), Dappender Shobha (Kamareddy), Dava Vasantha Suresh (Jagtial), Putta Madhukar (Peddapalli), Kanumalla Vijaya (Karimnagar), Nyalakonda Aruna (Rajanna Sircilla), Patolla Manjushree (Sangareddy), Rakala Hemalatha, Veleti Rojarani (Siddipet), Shanthakumari (Siddipet), Shantakumari (Siddipet) (Mahabubabad), Gandra Jyothi (Warangal Rural), Marapalli Sudheer Kumar (Warangal Urban), Jakku Sriharshini (Jayashankar Bhupalpally), Bade Nagajyothi (Mulugu), Lingala Kamal Raj (Khammam).