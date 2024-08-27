Telangana News | KT Rama Rao urges CJI to initiate contempt proceedings against MoS Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao on Tuesday urged the Chief Justice of India (CJI) and the Supreme Court to initiate contempt proceedings against Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, for his comments on the bail for BRS MLC, K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case.

Reacting strongly to the remarks made by Bandi Sanjay Kumar over bail for Kavitha, KT Rama Rao said he was casting aspersions on the Supreme Court.

“You’re a Union minister incharge of Home Affairs & casting aspersions on the Supreme Court!! Highly unbecoming of your position,” KT Rama Rao posted on X.

“I respectfully urge the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India & the respected Supreme Court to take cognisance of these comments and initiate contempt proceedings,” he added.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar reacted to bail for Kavitha by congratulating Congress party and its advocates.

“Congratulations to the Congress party and its advocates for securing bail for BRS MLC in the infamous liquor scam. Your untiring efforts finally yielded fruits. This bail is a win for both BRS and Congress — BRS leader is out on bail & the Congress man gets to Rajya Sabha,” he posted on X, apparently referring to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, the Congress candidate for Rajya Sabha from Telangana.

“Remarkable political acumen by KCR in supporting the candidate, who initially argued for the bail, to be nominated to Rajya Sabha unopposed by the ruling Congress. Congratulations to the partners in crime who wine & dine,” added the BJP leader.

KT Rama Rao, who is Kavitha’s brother, earlier thanked the Supreme Court after it granted her bail. “Thank You Supreme Court. Relieve. Justice prevailed,” he wrote on X.

KT Rama Rao and his cousin and senior BRS leader T Harish Rao were present in the Supreme Court when the bail orders were pronounced.

Several BRS leaders, who were present in the national Capital, congratulated KT Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, BRS leader Dr Sravan Dasoju hailed the Supreme Court order as a triumph of truth and justice. He said the decision came after months of what the BRS claims to be politically-motivated allegations against Kavitha.

He emphasised that the court’s observations during the hearing were crucial in highlighting the unfair treatment meted out to Kavitha.

“The Honorable Supreme Court has questioned the rationale behind keeping Srimathi Kavitha in custody even after the investigation was complete and the charge sheet was filed,” Dr. Dasoju stated.