Telangana News | KTR criticises Cong Govt for neglecting school education

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) has voiced strong concerns over the alleged neglect of school education by the Congress government in Telangana.

KTR claimed that the current administration is failing to support poor and middle-class students by weakening the public education system.

In a statement issued on Saturday, KTR stated that there are reports suggesting the potential closure of approximately 1,864 schools this year due to low student enrollment. “If this is true, there is serious cause for concern,” he remarked.

KTR criticised the government for considering the closure of schools instead of taking steps to strengthen them. He pointed out that government school admissions in 2024 have dropped by around 240,000 compared to the previous year, calling it a “danger sign” for the state’s education sector. He accused the Congress government of mishandling public education within just eight months of taking office.

KTR alleged that the decline in government school enrollments is primarily due to a shortage of teachers, with nearly 25,000 teaching positions remaining unfilled across the state. He argued that instead of addressing these issues, the government is exacerbating them.

KTR also highlighted the adverse effects of transferring teachers to other schools and closing institutions due to low student numbers, which he said is depriving many students of access to government education.

Furthermore, KTR claimed that the lack of proper infrastructure, quality food, cleanliness, and security in schools and welfare hostels has led parents to hesitate in enrolling their children in government schools.

He also expressed concern over recent incidents in Gurukula schools, including reports of substandard food in hostels and the closure of schools due to insufficient student numbers, which he described as alarming for the state of Telangana.

KTR reminded the public that during the ten-year rule of KCR (K. Chandrashekar Rao), numerous initiatives were undertaken to strengthen public education, including the establishment of over 1,000 Gurukula schools and the introduction of English as a medium of instruction in government schools.

He emphasised that under KCR’s leadership, Rs 7,289 crore was allocated to improve the education sector, and measures were taken to provide quality food and infrastructure in schools.

KTR criticised the current Congress government for failing to build on the foundation laid by KCR. He questioned the rationale behind closing schools without addressing the root causes of declining student enrollment and accused the Revanth Reddy-led government of wanting to keep poor and middle-class students away from education.

KTR also questioned whether the Chief Minister is aware of the issues plaguing the education system, pointing out that the state currently lacks an Education Minister. He urged the Chief Minister to focus on the education sector, appoint an Education Minister immediately, and form a committee of educationists and ministers to address the decline in student enrollment and strengthen public education.

KTR warned that if the government does not prioritise solving these issues, the BRS will launch large-scale agitations. He asserted that the deprivation of public education for poor and middle-class students will not be tolerated, and if necessary, the BRS will take action to hold the government accountable.