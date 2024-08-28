Telangana News | KTR invited to deliver speech in Moscow

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister KT Rama Rao has been invited to yet another prestigious event as a guest speaker.

KTR is invited to deliver a 30-minute visionary keynote on a futuristic topic at the Skolkovo. Startup event. The event will be held as part of the Festival of the Future PORTAL 2030-2050, under the auspices of the Government of Moscow, from September 5 to 7.

Extending the invitation, the Skolkovo Foundation said, “On behalf of the Organizing Committee of Skolkovo.

Startup, we are honored to invite you (KTR) as a headliner to share your views with our diverse audience.” The invitation described KTR as an ‘innovation pioneer and influencer in Telangana’.

According to the organizers, PORTAL 2030-2050 will become the first platform where leading scientists and futurologists will unite their visions of the future. Representatives from the art sphere will help create a unified picture of the world of tomorrow.

Futurologists, world-class visionaries, scientists, tech entrepreneurs, and investors will discuss technological developments and solutions for a wide market, shaping the future and capable of changing the world.

The platform will gather a wide audience of citizens interested in breakthrough technologies, entrepreneurs and employees from non-technological sectors of the economy, as well as students from Moscow universities, colleges, young scientists, and startups with technological projects.