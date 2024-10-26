Telangana News | Light to moderate rain likely on Oct 29 to Nov 1: Met

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana on October 29, 30, 31 and November 1, Meteorological Centre said on Saturday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that dry weather is likely to prevail in the state during the next three days.

Rain occurred at one or two places over Telangana during the last 24 hours, the report added.