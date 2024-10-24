Telangana
Rain likely in Telangana
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana from October 27-30, Meteorological centre said on Thursday.
In a daily weather report here, it said dry weather is likely to prevail in the state during the next three days.
Dry weather prevailed in Telangana during the past 24 hours, the report added.