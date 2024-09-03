Telangana News | Man, Allegedly Beaten to Death on Suspicion of Witchcraft

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident in Telangana’s Medak district, a man was allegedly beaten to death by villagers late Tuesday night on suspicion of practicing witchcraft.

The incident occurred in Golla Gudem village, and the deceased has been identified as Ramlou.

The villagers also attacked two women who tried to save him.

Some local residents intervened and managed to rescue the women, taking them to the government hospital in Jogipet.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.