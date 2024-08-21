Telangana News | Migrant worker held for ‘raping’ 3-year-old girl

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Siddipet district of Telangana, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, a painter from Gorakhpur of UP, allegedly sexually assaulted the girl on August 19 in a room of an under construction apartment after taking her from her family members on the pretext of making her play, they said adding the accused had gone to the apartment for painting work.

The girl’s grandfather, who works as a watchman and stays with his family in the under construction apartment rushed to her rescue on hearing her cries. A complaint was lodged with the police who shifted her to a hospital, a release from Siddipet police said.

A case was registered and the accused was arrested on August 20 and sent to judicial custody, it said.

The condition of the girl, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, is stated to be stable.