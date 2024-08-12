Telangana News | No relief for MLC Kavitha in liquor case in SC

Hyderabad: BRS party MLC Kavitha did not get relief in liquor policy case. The Supreme Court refused to grant her interim bail. However, Supreme Court issued notices to CBI and ED on Kavita’s bail petition. The next hearing of her case was adjourned to August 20.

A bench of Justice BR Gavai and Justice Vishwanath conducted a hearing on Kavita’s bail petitions in the liquor case. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued on behalf of Kavitha.

Stating that Kavita has been in Tihar Jail for five months, Mukul Rohatgi brought to the notice of the bench that AAP leader Manish Sisodia had already been granted bail in the same liquor case.

It is known that Kavitha filed the petition for bail in CBI and ED cases. In this context, Kavitha challenged the judgment of the Delhi High Court. The ED arrested Kavitha on March 15. CBI arrested her on April 11. Lawyer Mukul Rohatgi argued on behalf of Kavita. She has been in jail in the last five months.